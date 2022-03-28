Stott, Castellanos and Schwarber Impress in Philadelphia Phillies 7-1 Victory over Orioles

The Philadelphia Phillies improved to 6-3 during spring training after defeating the Baltimore Orioles 7-1. It was the first time that all three of Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber appeared in the lineup together.

The scoring got started early on Monday afternoon. During the first inning, with two outs, Bryce Harper singled to start a two-out rally. Castellanos then came to the plate and smashed a two-run home run to center field, giving the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

Christopher Sánchez, Philadelphia's starter on the day, pitched three solid innings giving up only one hit and held the Orioles scoreless. Following his departure, Schwarber came up to the plate in the bottom of the third and got in on the action by adding his first home run as a Phillie to increase their lead to 3-0.

Equally as impressive was top-prospect Bryson Stott. Defensively, he showed his aptitude for playing the field. Offensively, he went 3-for-3 with a double. It is exactly the type of performance that has created hype around his chances of making the 2022 MLB Opening Day roster.

Aside from Sánchez, Philadelphia's pitching looked strong. Corey Knebel, Ryan Sherriff, Brad Hand, and Jeurys Familia all pitched scoreless innings without giving up a hit between them.

Seranthony Domínguez had another outing as he works his way back from injury that has kept him out of big league action since June of 2019. While he did give up a solo home run to Tyler Nevin, his fastball once again showed life and he was working his off-speed pitches with success.

In total, the Phillies pitching staff struck out 14 batters on the afternoon.

The fourth and fifth runs came on an eighth inning home run by Matt Kroon, a non-roster invite for the Phillies. During that same inning, catcher Garrett Stubbs also hit a two-run home run to bring the lead to 7-1.

Other notables include Mickey Moniak who hit a standup double in the eighth. The former number one pick in the 2016 MLB draft is fighting for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Alec Bohm also impressed defensively, but his offensive struggles continued as he went 0-for-3 and is now hitting just .105 this spring.

The Phillies are slated to travel to Tampa on Tuesday as they will take on the New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m EST. Aaron Nola is scheduled to make his third start of spring training as he continues to prepare to make his start on Opening Day.

