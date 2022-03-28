Stott, Castellanos and Schwarber Impress in Philadelphia Phillies 7-1 Victory over Orioles

Skip to main content
Stott, Castellanos and Schwarber Impress in Phillies 7-1 Victory over Orioles

Stott, Castellanos and Schwarber Impress in Phillies 7-1 Victory over Orioles

The Philadelphia Phillies once again slugged their way to victory as the stars stood front and center.

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies once again slugged their way to victory as the stars stood front and center.

The Philadelphia Phillies improved to 6-3 during spring training after defeating the Baltimore Orioles 7-1. It was the first time that all three of Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber appeared in the lineup together. 

The scoring got started early on Monday afternoon. During the first inning, with two outs, Bryce Harper singled to start a two-out rally. Castellanos then came to the plate and smashed a two-run home run to center field, giving the Phillies a 2-0 lead. 

Christopher Sánchez, Philadelphia's starter on the day, pitched three solid innings giving up only one hit and held the Orioles scoreless. Following his departure, Schwarber came up to the plate in the bottom of the third and got in on the action by adding his first home run as a Phillie to increase their lead to 3-0.

Equally as impressive was top-prospect Bryson Stott. Defensively, he showed his aptitude for playing the field. Offensively, he went 3-for-3 with a double. It is exactly the type of performance that has created hype around his chances of making the 2022 MLB Opening Day roster. 

Aside from Sánchez, Philadelphia's pitching looked strong. Corey Knebel, Ryan Sherriff, Brad Hand, and Jeurys Familia all pitched scoreless innings without giving up a hit between them.

Seranthony Domínguez had another outing as he works his way back from injury that has kept him out of big league action since June of 2019. While he did give up a solo home run to Tyler Nevin, his fastball once again showed life and he was working his off-speed pitches with success.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

In total, the Phillies pitching staff struck out 14 batters on the afternoon.

The fourth and fifth runs came on an eighth inning home run by Matt Kroon, a non-roster invite for the Phillies. During that same inning, catcher Garrett Stubbs also hit a two-run home run to bring the lead to 7-1.

Other notables include Mickey Moniak who hit a standup double in the eighth. The former number one pick in the 2016 MLB draft is fighting for a spot on the Opening Day roster. 

Alec Bohm also impressed defensively, but his offensive struggles continued as he went 0-for-3 and is now hitting just .105 this spring. 

The Phillies are slated to travel to Tampa on Tuesday as they will take on the New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m EST. Aaron Nola is scheduled to make his third start of spring training as he continues to prepare to make his start on Opening Day.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Assessing the Phillies' Center Field Decision
  2. Dombrowski and Girardi Speak From Phillies Spring Training
  3. Will Zack Wheeler be Ready for Opening Day?
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  7. Predicting the Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Two Former Philadelphia Phillies Among Those Who Testified in Tyler Skaggs Trial
  10. The Sad Story of the Phillies' First Black Ballplayer

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_17975231
Game Day

Stott, Castellanos and Schwarber Impress in Philadelphia Phillies 7-1 Victory over Orioles

By Kade Kistner8 minutes ago
USATSI_16753219
News

Coonrod Suffers Strained Shoulder, Will Miss Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day

By Alex Carr2 hours ago
USATSI_16795669
Around MLB

Report: Arizona Diamondbacks and All-Star Ketel Marte Agree to Extension

By Kade Kistner17 hours ago
USATSI_17965176
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season

By Kade Kistner21 hours ago
USATSI_17975231
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Outslug Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 in Nick Castellanos' Debut

By Ben Silver23 hours ago
USATSI_16429024
News

Philadelphia Phillies Acquire Will Toffey from San Francisco Giants in Exchange for Luke Williams

By Lauren Amour23 hours ago
USATSI_17924447
Game Day

Nightmare Seventh Inning Seals Philadelphia Phillies' Fate in Loss to Detroit Tigers

By Lauren AmourMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17965176
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Rookies Shine in Win Over the New York Yankees

By Ben SilverMar 25, 2022