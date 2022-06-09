Philadelphia Phillies Top Brewers, Secure Second Straight Series Sweep

This afternoon's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers got off to a slow start, as both Zach Eflin and Corbin Burnes struggled to get through the first couple innings.

By the end of the second, the score was just 1-1, but both starters were working with high pitch counts. Neither would make it to even five innings pitched on the day.

The Brew Crew started off the scoring in the bottom of the first with a Willy Adames solo shot to deep center field. It would be the only run allowed by Eflin all day.

The Phillies got that run back in the top of the second, with two walks, a single, and a RBI groundout. It was a little disappointing that they only managed one run after loading the bases with no outs, but against the reigning NL Cy Young winner, you have to take what you can get.

Things would remain relatively uneventful until the fifth inning, when the Phillies scored two more and took a 3-1 lead.

The first two runners reached base on a dropped third strike and a single, and after getting Bryce Harper to line out for the first out, that would be it for Burnes. Right-hander Miguel Sánchez came into the game and quickly allowed a single, a sacrifice fly, and a double, and all of a sudden the Phillies had a two-run lead.

Didi Gregorius, who hit a double that drove in the third run, was the offensive star of the day, going 3-for-4 with a single, a double, and a triple. It was his second triple of the series (he had previously not hit a triple in more than 200 at-bats).

Hunter Renfroe made it a one-run game again in the sixth with a home run off of Connor Brogdon, but thanks in part to an incredible defensive play by J.T. Realmuto, Brogdon finished up the inning without any more damage.

The following inning, Harper restored the two-run lead with a home run of his own, this one also to deep center field. It was Harper's 15th homer of the season.

Seranthony Domínguez came in to pitch the seventh and looked absolutely masterful, retiring the middle of the Brewers' order 1-2-3.

Not to be outdone by Harper, Kyle Schwarber swatted his 15th home run of the season the following inning, scoring Mickey Moniak. It took until the eighth inning, but the Phillies now had a commanding four-run lead.

Kyle Schwarber embraces teammate Garrett Stubbs after crushing a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers. © Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

After Jeurys Familia threw a scoreless bottom of the eighth, Philadelphia came back swinging in the ninth. Harper reached on a single, and Odúbel Herrera brought him home with a towering home run to right field. The score was now 8-2 in Philadelphia's favor.

James Norwood came in to finish off the game, and while he allowed three hits and a run, he was ultimately able to record the necessary three outs to end the game. Philadelphia won 8-3, tying a nice bow atop their second straight series sweep.

With the momentum of a seven-game winning streak propelling them forward, the Phillies are set to begin their easiest stretch of the season so far. They'll play their next 13 games against teams with losing records, and hopefully they'll be able to gain some ground in the NL East.

