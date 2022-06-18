Philadelphia Phillies Sweep Nationals in Day-Night Doubleheader

After winning both games of a day-night doubleheader against the Washington Nationals on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies are now four games over .500 for the first time all season.

Unlike Thursday's 10-1 rout, the two contests on Friday were close games, but the Phillies came out on top both times. Philadelphia won 5-3 in game one and 8-7 in game two.

Ranger Suárez started the first game, going 5.2 innings and allowing three earned runs. His biggest mistake came on a high fastball to Josh Bell, which the Nationals first baseman crushed for a two-run home run.

Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, and Brad Hand finished the game off, pitching a combined 3.1 innings, allowing zero runs and just three hits. Brogdon, Domínguez, and Hand have been Rob Thomson's most reliable relievers this season, and they were excellent once again on Friday afternoon.

The offensive stars of the game for Philadelphia were Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm, who each recorded three hits, and Nick Castellanos who hit two doubles and drove in two runs.

All in all, it was a great team effort to pull off a victory. Suarez did his job as a fifth starter, the bullpen was terrific, and the offense scored enough to win. Not every win can be a blowout, but if the Phillies can keep playing all-around solid baseball, they'll be in good shape.

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm records a base hit against the Nationals on Friday afternoon. © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Game two of the doubleheader was a more exciting affair. The contest went ten innings, and the Phillies just managed to pull off an 8-7 victory thanks to Matt Vierling's hot bat and a generous late-game call from the umpire crew.

Bailey Falter started for Philadelphia and went deeper into the game than he has ever gone in his major league career. He pitched five innings, giving up just three runs and striking out four. It was everything the Phillies could have asked for and more from their spot starter.

Unfortunately, the bullpen could not keep the game close this time. With Brogdon, Domínguez, and Hand unavailable for game two, Thomson had to rely on Nick Nelson, Corey Knebel, Jeurys Familia, Andrew Bellatti, and José Alvarado to pitch the final five innings of the ballgame.

Nelson gave up two runs in the sixth, allowing Washington to take the lead. Knebel, pitching in the seventh inning for the first time all season, got the job done, throwing a scoreless inning and striking out two batters. The Nationals held a 5-3 lead (a familiar score) heading into the eighth.

Harper, who was on the bench for game two, pinch hit for Odúbel Herrera, and the reigning NL MVP came up big with a clutch two-run double, tying the game up at five. Familia pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth, and the Phillies took the lead the following inning on a home run from Matt Vierling, his second of the game.

Unfortunately, the Nationals tied things right back up in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a single by Ehire Adrianze, a walk to Juan Soto, and a throwing error from Didi Gregorius. The game was going to extras.

In the top of the tenth, Rhys Hoskins walked and both he and designated runner Kyle Schwarber would then score on an RBI single from J.T. Realmuto.

Hoskins initially appeared to be out at the plate by quite a wide margin, but the umpires ruled that Washington shortstop Luis García had interfered with him on the base paths. Nationals manager Davey Martinez was understandably upset with the call, and he would soon be ejected from the game for arguing with the umpires, but the call on the field stood. Hoskins was awarded home because of obstruction by García.

Washington came up to take their at-bats in the bottom of the tenth, and while designated runner Keibert Ruiz was able to score from second, Alvarado limited the damage to just that. Thanks to the run scored by Hoskins, the Phillies closed out a tense 8-7 victory.

After taking the first three games, Philadelphia has already won the series against Washington. The two teams will play on Saturday and Sunday as well, and the Phillies will hope to pull off a rare five-game sweep.

