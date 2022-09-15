Phillies Take Series Against Marlins on Heels of Big Nights From Realmuto and Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies came out victorious again on Wednesday night, their fifth win in a row, when they defeated the Miami Marlins, 6-1. They now sit 2.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres and 4.5 ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, both of which they hold the tie breakers over.

Almost all of the Phillies' offensive output can be attributed to the long ball. Bryce Harper hit his 17th of the year in the sixth inning, a solo shot to help tie the ball game at 1-1. It also marked the 100th homer of his Phillies' career.

Immediately following Harper's laser, catcher J.T. Realmuto decided to launch one of his own, the first of two on the evening, to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead.

Those back-to-back shots were all the offense needed to get going as Jean Segura added another run in the sixth off of a double that scored Bryson Stott to make it a 3-1 lead.

As the seventh rolled around, the Best Catcher in Baseball did it again as he made it a 6-1 ball game with one swing of his bat as he belted his second home run of the night into right field: a three-run shot.

Of course, the Phillies were aided in their victory by their pitching staff led by starter Kyle Gibson. Gibson was shaky to start the game when he gave up a run in the first inning, but settled in nicely to pitch six innings and strike out seven.

Brad Hand took over in the seventh inning, and despite giving up two hits, was able to prevent the Marlins from scoring.

Zach Eflin then took the eighth inning, his first appearance in nearly three months, and pitched a clean 1-2-3 inning in which he only needed 11 pitches. It was a good sign from Eflin that he is healthy, capable of pitching at the Major League level, and is ready to be a significant contributor to the bullpen.

Connor Brogdon then took the mound for the ninth and struck out two of the three batters he faced to end the game and give the Phillies the series win.

Philadelphia will aim for the sweep on Thursday night as Noah Syndergaard (9-9, 4.09 ERA) is slated to take on Pablo López (8-10, 4.04 ERA) with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!