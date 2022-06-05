Powered By Youngsters, Philadelphia Phillies Take Series from Los Angeles Angels

The Philadelphia Phillies have outscored their opponents 17-2 in the Rob Thomson era. They got started in a big way on Friday night with a four-run first, then they decided to outdo themselves with five first inning runs on Saturday night off Los Angeles Angels starter Michael Lorenzen.

After Philadelphia's starter Zack Wheeler worked through a clean top of the first, lead-off hitter Kyle Schwarber came about a foot from his second lead-off home run in two days. His right field double missed clearing the fence by a miniscule margin.

But that hit set up the rest of the inning. After walks from Bryce Harper and Castellanos loaded the bases, J.T. Realmuto—slashing .319/.421/.553 in his last 15 games—drove Schwarber and Harper home with a two-run double into left field.

After a sluggish start to his 2022 campaign, Realmuto has done all he can to reclaim the "BCIB" title.

But the Phillies weren't done.

Built for the big inning, the Phillies lineup loaded the bases again after Bryson Stott worked a walk off Lorenzen. With two out, super-utilityman Johan Camargo stroked a two-run single into right field, extending the Phillies lead to 4-0.

Following him, Mickey Moniak added yet more insurance with an infield single of his own. When Stott scored on the play, the Phillies made their lead 5-0. It would never come close to being in jeopardy.

On defense the Phillies were a picture of good health, playing fundamental baseball and backing up Wheeler's solid six innings of work.

Lowering his ERA to 3.14 despite the two earned runs he allowed, Wheeler followed up his Pitcher of the Month award for May with aplomb. Most impressively, he struck out three-time MVP winner Mike Trout thrice, holding him hitless for the evening.

In the third and fifth, Angel runs arrived at home curtesy of first baseman Jared Walsh, but three runs were as close as the Angeles would come to leveling the deficit.

The Phillies regained their five run lead in the bottom of the eighth on two more RBI from Camargo, this time scoring Stott and Realmuto.

Philadelphia relievers had kept the lead the offense had provided them. Brad Hand and Seranthony Domínguez served Connor Brogdon a clean slate to polish off the victory, which he did in 1-2-3 fashion, bringing Philadelphia within five games of .500.

The series finale will begin Sunday at 1:35, the Phillies sending Kyle Gibson to the mound while the Angels put forth Patrick Sandoval. Philadelphia is looking for their first sweep since their four-game rout of the Colorado Rockies which concluded April 28.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!