Philadelphia Phillies Win Again, Stay Hot in June

The Philadelphia Phillies continued their winning streak against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies won their fifth straight game and their fourth against the Washington Nationals on Saturday evening. Naturally, it wasn't a cut and dry or easy victory, and instead went to extra innings once again.

Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola nearly went the distance but was pulled after the eighth inning in favor of Brad Hand. Nola's exited with allowing just four hits and no runs, but he was at 106 pitches after the eighth.

Philadelphia has struggled with the closer's position for years and the 2022 MLB season is no different. Corey Knebel was paid like a closer this offseason, but his June has been downright disastrous. His performance has prompted the club to take on the ninth by committee. 

Hand was the option for interim manager Rob Thomson on Saturday. However, he allowed the Nationals to tie the game up in the bottom of the ninth after issuing a walk and a hit. 

For the second time in this five game series the contest went to extra innings. Luckily, the Phillies were able to plate a run in the tenth. Unsurprisingly, they once again had the bases loaded with zero outs and were unable to score a run.

It has been a glaring issue for the Phils all season as situational hitting has been nearly nonexistent in those situations.

Seranthony Dominguez, who is seen by some as the future closer for Philadelphia, was able to come in and shut the door on Washington and secure a 2-1 victory.

While not a pretty win, it was a still a victory and it allows the momentum to continue to roll for this very hot Phillies team.

They will go for the sweep on Sunday as Zach Eflin is scheduled to take the mound at 12:05 p.m. EST.

