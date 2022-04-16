Pitiful Performance puts Philadelphia Phillies in 2-0 Series Hole Against Miami Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies floundered once again on Friday night, all but conceding the second of a four game series against the Miami Marlins.

The Phillies picked up right where they left off in Thursday's game, as Rhys Hoskins managed a one-out double in the top of the first. But, as has become true 2022 Phillies fashion, they would fail to drive him home, leaving the first inning scoreless.

The Phillies sent Zach Eflin to the bump for his second start of the season, but things did not go as planned for him tonight.

The Marlins struck early thanks to Jorge Soler, who led the game off with a double. That brought up Jesús Sánchez, who has crushed the Phillies thus far in this series. He sliced a double to right, scoring Soler, and was then driven in by Jesús Aguilar, who singled to left center. Thankfully, Símon Muzziotti ran a heck of a route, and made a terrific throw to second base to nab Aguilar, stemming the bleeding.

Unfortunately, that wound would re-open in the second, as the Marlins would tack on two more runs via a Jazz Chisholm triple.

Zach Eflin didn't have it tonight. His sinker was constantly missing at the bottom of the zone, and he fell behind far too often in counts, making it easy for hitters to prey upon his off-speed pitches. Though, to his credit, Eflin settled down across the third and fourth innings, retiring his last seven in a row. His line finalized at four innings, as he surrendered four runs on six hits and one walk, while striking out four.

Zach Eflin surrendered four runs across four innings on Friday night. Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Nelson took over for Zach Eflin in the fifth, and the Marlins jumped all over him. A double and triple from Garrett Cooper and Jesús Sánchez, plus a sac-fly from Jesús Aguilar made it 6-0 Miami. Nelson's command evaporated in the sixth, and the Marlins would add one more to their lead on a second Aguilar sac-fly.

The Phillies threatened again in the seventh, but the routine continued. They failed to score, ending the night 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

A singular sign of life appeared for the Phillies, as Nick Castellanos launched an opposite field solo shot in the eighth, making it a 7-1 ballgame, which would be the game's final score.

Overall, it was another brutal showing for the Phillies' offense, and a poor performance overall. They're going to need to get something going here, and soon.

