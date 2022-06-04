Thomson Earns First Win as Philadelphia Phillies Manager

While Friday was a bittersweet day for Philadelphia Phillies bench coach-turned-manager Rob Thomson as he replaced his friend Joe Girardi, he can at least feel good about the fact that his first night on the job resulted in a win.

The Los Angeles Angels had a 12-game winning streak against the Phillies dating back to 2003, but that streak came to an end on Friday. However, their current losing streak was extended to nine games.

Zach Eflin was on the mound for the Phillies, and he pitched eight scoreless innings against Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, and the rest of the Angels' lineup. He held them to just five hits, while walking one, and striking out six on 104 pitches.

Kyle Schwarber got things started for the Phillies on the first pitch he saw from Los Angeles starter Chase Silseth in the first inning, belting a solo shot to dead center to make it 1-0.

The following inning, Bryson Stott hit the first home run of his major league career, a three-run shot to right field that made it 4-0.

Bryce Harper, who returned to the lineup after being absent on Wednesday, slugged his first home run of the night in the fifth inning. His three-run blast made it 7-0 in favor of Philadelphia.

A few batters later, Nick Maton lined a ball to right field that went under the glove of Taylor Ward, allowing him to reach third base easily and score J.T. Realmuto. It was then 8-0, Phillies.

Unfortunately, Maton would exit the game in the sixth inning after making a diving catch to rob Trout of a hit. He landed on his right arm, which was later reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury to be a right shoulder sprain. The club should be receiving more information on his condition on Saturday.

But eight runs just wouldn't cut it for Schwarber and Harper. They each hit solo shots in the sixth inning, both their second homers of the night, to bring Philadelphia's run total to 10.

James Norwood was the man brought on in the ninth to close it out, and thankfully, he sat down the Angels in order and picked up two strikeouts in the process.

The Phillies took game one of the three-game set in blowout fashion by shutting out the Angels 10-0. Philadelphia improves to 23-29 on the season. Zack Wheeler, named NL Pitcher of the Month for May, will pitch on Saturday against Angels' starter Michael Lorenzen at 7:15 p.m.

