Domínguez, Maton Impress in Phillies Win Over Tigers in Spring Training

After a 5-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies returned home to BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fl., to take on the Detroit Tigers in their fifth contest of the spring.

Bailey Falter started the game for the Phillies, pitching one scoreless inning. New addition Jeurys Familia made his first appearance of the spring on Tuesday, and although he got into a bases loaded jam thanks to a throwing error by Alec Bohm at third base, he was able to strike out Riley Greene to escape the inning.

Other bullpen newcomer Brad Hand was scheduled to pitch next and tossed a scoreless third, with Nick Maton making an impressive diving catch to end the inning. At that point, offense remained quiet on both sides, until Maton led off the Phillies' half of the third with a double for Philadelphia's first hit of the day.

Simon Muzziotti singled sharply to right field to drive in Maton to put the Phillies on the board first, 1-0. Bryce Harper picked up his first RBI of the spring, plating Muzziotti to make it 2-0.

Seranthony Domínguez made his spring debut today, and after briefly returning from Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2021 season, the team was eager to see what he could bring this year. Well, he did not disappoint. Domínguez struck out the side on 14 pitches and was hitting 96-97 mph for the inning. Getting Domínguez back fully healthy would be huge for the bullpen in 2022, and could be a difference maker for the team.

Onto the fourth, where Maton continued his big day, hitting a single to left field and putting himself in scoring position by stealing second. Offseason pick-up Justin Williams was due up next, singling to center to score Maton and put Philadelphia up 3-0.

Left-hander Damon Jones picked up another 1-2-3 inning for Phillies' pitching in an inning of work, striking out two. Although Bryson Stott worked out a leadoff walk in the fifth, Bohm grounded into a double play, and 2021 13th round MLB Draft pick Jared Carr lined out to end the effort.

Joe Gatto, not to be confused with the "Impractical Jokers" star of the same name, was scheduled to pitch next for the Phillies. The New Jersey native was unable to leave the inning unscathed, allowing a solo home run to Jonathan Schoop to cut the Phillies lead to 3-1 in the sixth.

Darick Hall led off the Phillies' half of the sixth with a single. With two outs, Maton was due up and once again delivered, thanks to Detroit center fielder Jack Lopez losing the ball in the sun. Hall scored and Maton reached second on the play, making it 4-1, Phillies.

This play proved to be pivotal, because after allowing back-to-back walks, pitcher Jacob Barnes was lifted from the game for Brendan White with the bases loaded and two outs. Johan Camargo, who was substituted in for Stott, hit a bases-clearing double to break the game open, extending the Phillies' lead to 7-1.

Although the Tigers gained one back in the ninth thanks to a solo home run by Dustin Garneau, pitchers Kyle Dohy, Jeff Singer, and Brian Marconi were able to finish out the game for Philadelphia, securing their second win of the spring, 7-2 the final in favor of the home team. The Phillies will face-off against the Toronto Blue Jays in Clearwater on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia or listen on 94.1 WIP.

