Short-handed Phillies Take on Braves in Atlanta

It's only a two-game set, but it will be of vital importance to the Philadelphia Phillies down the stretch.

The Atlanta Braves sit atop the National League Wild Card leaders, 6.5 games above the Phillies. If Philadelphia intends to close that gap, now is the time to cross that bridge.

The two clubs have played each other 10 times in 2022, five games have gone Atlanta's way, five have gone Philadelphia's. With nine games remaining between the two clubs, they'll be very familiar with each other by season's end, and with no game 163 this year, the tiebreaker will be resolved by head-to-head record.

Any Phillies-Braves matchup over the coming two months will come as close to a playoff matchup that the MLB regular season can have.

Unfortunately for the Phillies, they'll be without their scheduled starter on Tuesday. Kyle Gibson is on the bereavement list for the death of his grandmother. In his stead the Phillies have recalled Mark Appel. So Tuesday will be a bullpen game.

Game One: Tuesday 7:20 p.m. - NBCSP | Nick Nelson vs Spencer Strider

The Phillies last crack at Spencer Strider did not go well. The Braves fireballer threw six innings of one-run ball, holding the Phillies to just four baserunners and striking out six. His first full big-league season has been marked by dominance, both as a reliever and starter, but perhaps armed with more experience, this Phillies lineup will better know how to attack the young righty.

Spencer Strider faces the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. © Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

It's safe to say Phillies bullpen games generally don't go well, but the Phillies haven't had a bullpen as good as this one in over a decade. Granted, that's not a high bar to cross, but still, a competent troop of relievers could theoretically overcome the Braves lineup.

The Phillies lost their last two bullpen games by just one run in St. Louis and Toronto, perhaps in this one they finally get over the hump.

Game Two: Wednesday 12:20 p.m. - NBCSP | Zack Wheeler vs Charlie Morton

The Phillies knocked Charlie Morton from the ballgame after just five innings last Wednesday in Philadelphia, putting up a five-spot in the fifth. Fives are wild. It seems Father Time has finally caught up with the 38-year-old Morton, who's posted his worst ERA (4.34) since 2015, barring 2020's shortened season.

Zack Wheeler throws seven shutout innings in St. Louis. © Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

After a disaster start in Toronto just before the All-Star break, Wheeler has righted the ship. With two consecutive starts of seven innings and three hits allowed, Wheeler has gotten back to the pitcher his track record shows. Since April 28 he has a 2.05 ERA over 101 innings. He's averaged 6 1/3 innings a start.

