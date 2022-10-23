Watch: Harper's Clutch Home Run Gives Phillies a Late-Inning Lead

The Philadelphia Phillies have regained the lead in San Diego. After giving up two runs in a rain-soaked top of the seventh, the Phillies got back on top in the bottom of the eighth.

J.T. Realmuto got things going with a single off Padres right-handed reliever Robert Suarez. Then Harper stepped to the plate. On the seventh pitch of his at-bat, he crushed a 99-mph sinker to left center field, giving the Phillies a 4-3 lead. He became the first left-handed batter to take Suarez deep this season.

The home run was Harper's fifth of the playoffs, tying him with teammate Rhys Hoskins for the postseason lead. He and Hoskins are also tied atop the leaderboards with 11 postseason RBI. No one was more excited after Harper's blast than Hoskins himself.

Philadelphia is now just three outs away from heading to their first World Series since 2009. If the Phillies can hold on, Harper looks like the frontrunner to be named NLCS MVP.

