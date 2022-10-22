WATCH: Kelce Chugs Beer During Phillies' NLCS Game 3

WATCH: Jason Kelce Chugs Beer During Philadelphia Phillies' NLCS Game 3
The crowd at Citizens Bank Park needed a pick-me-up following a couple of errors by the Philadelphia Phillies' defense.
In comes Jason Kelce. Naturally, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles center was seen chugging a beer on the field between innings.
It was exactly what Philadelphia fans needed to inject some life back into the crowd that saw their team produce some sloppy on-field play.
While the Phillies compete in the NLCS against the San Diego Padres, Kelce's Eagles are 6-0, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. They are on a bye week this week.
Kelce was seen at the game with former Phillies' skipper Charlie Manuel, former first baseman Ryan Howard, and actor Miles Teller at NLCS Game 3 on Friday night.
