WATCH: Kelce Chugs Beer During Phillies' NLCS Game 3

The crowd at Citizens Bank Park needed a pick-me-up following a couple of errors by the Philadelphia Phillies' defense.

In comes Jason Kelce. Naturally, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles center was seen chugging a beer on the field between innings.

It was exactly what Philadelphia fans needed to inject some life back into the crowd that saw their team produce some sloppy on-field play.

While the Phillies compete in the NLCS against the San Diego Padres, Kelce's Eagles are 6-0, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. They are on a bye week this week.

Kelce was seen at the game with former Phillies' skipper Charlie Manuel, former first baseman Ryan Howard, and actor Miles Teller at NLCS Game 3 on Friday night.

