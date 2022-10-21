WATCH: Schwarber's Solo Blast Gives Phillies Early Lead

WATCH: Kyle Schwarber's Solo Blast Gives Phillies Early Lead
Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run to give the Philadelphia Phillies an early 1-0 lead in NLCS Game 3.
Kyle Schwarber just mashed another baseball. This time, the homer came off of San Diego Padres' starter Joe Musgrove and into the right-center field seats.
The crowd at Citizens Bank Park absolutely erupted when Kyle hit another Schwarbomb to give the Philadelphia Phillies an early 1-0 lead in NLCS Game 3.
In Game 1 at Petco Park in San Diego, the slugger belted a solo home run that traveled 488 ft., and had an exit velocity of nearly 120 mph.
With the series tied at one game apiece, Schwarber heating up could be the difference maker for the Phillies in a fairly evenly-matched series between the two clubs.
