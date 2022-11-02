How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming Link

The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the 2022 World Series over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night with an impressive 7-0 victory.

Back in front of their home crowd at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' offense exploded for five home runs off of Astros' starter Lance McCullers Jr.—two two-run shots from Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber and three solo home runs by Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, and Rhys Hoskins propelled them to a Game 3 win.

Starter Ranger Suárez shoved, tossing five scoreless innings and fanning four batters. Connor Brogdon, Kyle Gibson, Nick Nelson, and Andrew Bellatti combined for four uneventful frames, keeping the shutout intact.

Now, high-leverage arms like Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado are well-rested for Games 4 and 5. Although, manager Rob Thomson is hoping he'll get more innings out of starter Aaron Nola on Wednesday night than he did in World Series Game 1.

Meanwhile, the Phillies will face right-hander Cristian Javier as Houston looks to redeem themselves following Tuesday's loss.

How to watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pa.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

For more on the Houston Astros, go check out our coverage over at Inside the Astros!

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!