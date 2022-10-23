Watch: Schwarber Rips One Into the Night

Kyle Schwarber is perhaps the hottest bat on the planet now. If not for Rhys Hoskins... and Bryce Harper.

He has hit three home runs in the Philadelphia Phillies' NLCS against the San Diego Padres. Not one of them has been shorter than 405 feet. None have been hit softer than 109 mph.

His first shot came in San Diego and went 488 feet through the marine layer. His next came leading off NLCS Game 3 against Joe Musgrove. Finally his third came in the sixth inning off former-Phillie Luis García.

This one traveled 429 feet, hit 112.5 mph. It landed in deep center field, careening off the ivy on the brick wall beneath Ashburn Alley.

The Phillies led 8-6, but with the way the game had been trending, it always felt like Philadelphia would need more insurance. Schwarber gave them that with a mammoth solo shot that put the Phillies up three, 9-6.

