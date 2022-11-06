Watch: Castellanos Has Some Strong Language for Umpire After Blown Call

If you're a Philadelphia Phillies fans, you might feel robbed after all the bloop hits from the Houston Astros and their spectacular defense, and Nick Castellanos now feels the same way.

The Phillies almost took a 3-0 lead in the second innings when Edmundo Sosa missed a three-run home run by mere feet. Looking to threaten again in the fourth inning, Philadelphia sent Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm to the plate.

After Harper struck out, Castellanos worked a 3-2 count on nine pitches. He's been seeing the ball a lot better of late. In World Series Game 5 he roped a ball at 106 mph that Astros' shortstop Jeremy Peña snared on a leaping play. He also walked and worked two other 3-2 counts.

Now, again on a 3-2 count, Castellanos got what was ball four according to the FOX strikezone box. It looked well out of the zone but the home plate umpire rung him up for strike three.

Castellanos plays with his emotions on his shoulder and gave the umpire a piece of his mind. He was lucky not to get tossed though, the Phillies need his bat to heat up if the Phillies are to comeback in Game 6 and force a Game 7.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!