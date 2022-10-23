Watch: Hoskins' and Harper's Big Hits Shoot the Phillies Into the Lead

Rhys Hoskins has been going through the ringer this postseason. Besides NLDS Game 3, errors and strikeouts were the words most associated with the Philadelphia Phillies first baseman until NLCS Game 4.

Then the damn broke.

Hoskins hit his first homer of the night in the first inning, a two-run shot that swung the momentum in the Phillies favor and brought Philadelphia fans back into the game.

After the Phillies had tied up the score in the bottom of the fourth, the San Diego Padres took the lead again when Juan Soto crushed a two-run homer of his own, but the two-run homers didn't stop there.

Kyle Schwarber walked to set up the inning when Hoskins came to the plate. The Phillies longest tenured position player crushed his second two-run shot of the night deep into left-center field, nearly the same place as last time.

He tied up the game at six and put the Phillies in prime position to take the lead for the first time all night.

Following Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto walked and brought to the plate Bryce Harper.

Mirroring the first inning Harper lined a gap double into left-center field. With Realmuto in motion, the Phillies catcher circled the bases and gave the Phillies their first lead of the night as the Philadelphia fans erupted into rapturous glee.

