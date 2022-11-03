On the Wrong Side of History: Phillies No-Hit in Game 4 of World Series

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies likely didn't envision a 5-0 loss on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the World Series after hitting five home runs and winning in 7-0 fashion the night prior.

They also probably didn't envision themselves being on the wrong side of the first combined no-hitter in World Series history.

But, here they are in a tied 2022 World Series with the Houston Astros, each with two games under their belt.

Given just how good the Astros are on paper, this is a position that Philadelphia would have likely been happy with prior to the start of this series. Especially with one more game left in Philadelphia, and one more start apiece from Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suárez.

What they are not happy with is their collective performance on Wednesday.

Aaron Nola, who has solidified himself as an "ace" in every definition of the word this season, was not so in Game 4.

Nola's line of 4.0+ innings pitched while allowing three earned runs does not inspire confidence. However, through his first four innings he looked every part of the number one pitcher. He didn't allow a single run.

But he ran into trouble in the fifth, a narrative he has dealt with in his career. Nola loaded the bases without recording a single out. With the momentum about to potentially shift heavily in the Astros' favor, manager Rob Thomson turned to his most trusted reliever - José Alvarado.

Arguably the best relief pitcher in the National League following the 2022 All-Star break, Alvarado has come in during the most stressful situations this postseason. He has found success in all of them but one - Game 4 of the World Series.

It was the perfect storm for Philadelphia.

Upon entering the game, Alvarado immediately hit Yordan Álvarez with the bases loaded which forced the first run of the game.

1-0.

Then, the dam broke.

Alvarado allowed third baseman Alex Bregman to hit a two-run double.

3-0.

Kyle Tucker recorded a sacrifice fly the very next at-bat that scored Álvarez from third.

4-0.

Finally, Yuli Gurriel recorded a single that scored Bregman.

5-0.

That is where the score would remain the rest of the evening as the Phillies would be unable to muster a single hit against Cristian Javier and the Astros bullpen.

But Thomson and his team are showing no fear.

"But anyway, we were no hit earlier in the year in New York against the Mets and we came back the next day and won," said Thomson. "So these guys, they got a short memory. They're going to go home tonight. They're going to go to bed and come back in here tomorrow and prep and compete like they always do."

Noah Syndergaard will take the mound against Justin Verlander on Thursday in what will be the final game at Citizens Bank Park of this very long 2022 MLB season.

