Zack Wheeler's Gem Not Enough as Philadelphia Phillies Swept by Rangers

Zack Wheeler took the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers in the last game of a two-game set, and he tossed a gem.

It felt like 2021 all over again as Wheeler's fastball was topping out at 96-97 mph through 7.2 scoreless innings, while striking out seven and walking one.

Unfortunately for Wheeler, the Phillies' offense was unable to get anything going against Rangers' starter Martín Pérez.

Pérez allowed just four hits across seven scoreless innings, striking out four and walking four. Three of the Phillies' six hits were supplied by Nick Castellanos—who's son, Otto, was born on Tuesday. He smacked two singles and a double that was originally called a home run, but was overturned due to fan interference.

Surprisingly, Wheeler received some help from the Phillies' defense. Rhys Hoskins made a diving catch in the third inning to rob Brad Miller of a hit, and Alec Bohm took charge in the seventh inning by catching a pop-up for the second out and quickly throwing home to nab Adolis García to end the inning and keep it a scoreless game.

Loud boos could be heard from the Citizens Bank Park crowd as Manager Joe Girardi strolled to the mound to lift Wheeler from the game in the eighth inning at only 78 pitches. Jose Alvarado was brought in in relief and thankfully needed just one pitch to conclude the top of the inning.

Former Phillie Matt Moore—sporting a 0.79 ERA on the season—entered the game for the Rangers in the Phillies' half of the eighth. He needed just 15 pitches to escape the inning.

Then it was Corey Knebel's turn in a non-save situation in the ninth. He allowed Semien to reach on a hit-by-pitch to lead off the inning, but retired Seager and García for the first and second outs. J.T. Realmuto caught Semien stealing with a cannon to end the ninth; It was his fourth caught-stealing of the season.

Moore came back out for the ninth inning for the Rangers, but after allowing Schwarber to reach, he was taken out for Matt Bush. Roman Quinn pinch ran for Schwarber and swiped second base, but Jean Segura lined out to Bush for the final out, meaning the Phillies were heading to extra innings for the first time this season.

Brad Hand was on for the Phillies in the 10th, and after picking up the first two outs, Miller blooped a two-run single out to no man's land in right field to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. In the Phillies' half, Segura began the inning on second base and was eventually able to score on an Odúbel Herrera ground out to make it 2-1, but that would be the ballgame.

The Phillies fall to 11-14 and are now six games back in the NL East and in fourth place. They open a four-game series with the New York Mets on Thursday. Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Phillies and Taijuan Walker for New York at 6:45 p.m.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!