3 Trade Targets Philadelphia Phillies Should Pursue Around Deadline
So far this season, the Philadelphia Phillies are looking the part of a serious World Series contender. At this point in the year, they hold a 42-19 record, which has them tied with the New York Yankees for the best record in baseball.
While they have had a lot of success so far, they have shown no signs of slowing down. With the MLB trade deadline coming up quickly on July 30, the Phillies could look to bolster their chances even more.
Even though they are 42-19 and tied for the best record in baseball, they are just 5-5 in their last 10 games. They have hit a bit of a rough patch that could make them consider making a move or two in order to beef up their lineup or pitching staff.
Keeping that in mind, here are three potential trade targets Philadelphia should pursue ahead of the trade deadline.
3. Hunter Strickland, Relief Pitcher
One area that the Phillies should consider targeting is the reliever market.
Every top-notch contender needs an elite bullpen in order to pull off a World Series run. Adding a player like Strickland could be a big step in the right direction for the franchise.
During the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels, the 35-year-old right-hander has put up solid numbers. He has racked up 25.2 innings of work, compiling a 1.75 ERA. Those numbers would be valuable to add to Philadelphia's bullpen.
Strickland may not be the best reliever on the market, but he could be a great piece to help them push towards a World Series championship.
2. Tyler O'Neill, Outfielder
Another route that the Phillies could choose to go is adding more pieces to their lineup. A player like Tyler O'Neill is an intriguing target who should be considered.
He isn't the kind of player that would come in and completely change the offensive firepower. However, he's a great depth piece that would provide quality insurance in case injuries hit. Philadelphia just got handed an outfield injury, and it seems like this is an area the front office is already targeting.
In the 41 games he has played this season with the Boston Red Sox, O'Neill has hit for a .236 average to go along with 11 home runs and 17 RBIs. Those numbers aren't amazing, but they're worth looking at as a bench piece.
1. David Bednar, Relief Pitcher
Finally, there is one target who has had a rough start to the 2024 campaign that the Phillies should consider. David Bednar, the closer for the Pittsburgh Pirates, could become available if they find themselves out of the playoff mix.
So far this season, he has struggled to get things going.
He has compiled a 6.17 ERA to go along with 11 saves and three blown opportunities. Those numbers could very well have driven his trade value down to the point where Philadelphia could make a move for him.
Looking back to the 2023 season, Bednar was among the best closers in baseball with 39 saves and a 2.00 ERA.
With a contender like the Phillies, Bednar could turn things around and get back to his best baseball.
If he is acquired and is able to turn things around, the 29-year-old closer would be a massive addition. He could immediately improve late-game scenarios for Philadelphia and would be well worth a look ahead of the trade deadline.