5 Names to Watch as Philadelphia Phillies Trade Targets
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the top teams in baseball and they don't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. While they're dealing with some serious injury issues, none of those injuries are long-term issues that will keep them from competing down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs.
With the MLB trade deadline just a month away, the Phillies are expected to be a very active team.
Looking at the roster, there are a couple of key areas that they need to improve. One of those areas is in the outfield, while the other is in the bullpen.
Each and every day, another name is mentioned as a possible fit for Philadelphia. There are many different directions the front office could choose to go.
All of that being said, let's take a look at five names to keep a close eye on for the Phillies leading up to the trade deadline.
5. Jazz Chisholm, Miami Marlins
A very popular name lately has been outfielder Jazz Chisholm. The 26-year-old outfielder would be a fit for both this season and for the future. He has an intriguing bat and is a good defensive outfielder.
On the season, Chisholm has hit .259/.324/.423 and has also hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 RBI. Those numbers would be capable of rising in a better lineup like Philadelphia. It's certainly an interesting option for the team to consider.
4. Tanner Scott, Miami Marlins
Sticking with the Marlins as a potential trade partner, Tanner Scott is another name that has been connected heavily to Philadelphia. However, the Phillies will have a lot of competition from teams in the Scott trade market.
Scott has had a quality season so far in 2024. He has pitched 36.0 innings this season, compiling a 6-5 record to go along with a 1.50 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, 12 saves, and just two blown saves. Philadelphia would be getting a potential closer, or at the very least a very strong late-inning reliever.
3. Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs
One of the more recent names to be connected to the Phillies is Cubs' star Cody Bellinger. He could end up being available depending on how the next few weeks go for Chicago.
Bellinger can play first base or in the outfield and would provide Philadelphia with another big-time bat. He has had a bit of a down season so far, batting .267/.327/.416 and has also produced nine home runs and 34 RBI. While he could opt out and leave in free agency after the 2024 season, the 28-year-old would be a huge piece towards pushing for a championship this season.
2. Mason Miller, Oakland Athletics
This is one of the most unlikely potential trade targets, but also one of the best. The Athletics may not have any interest in moving Miller at the deadline. However, if they are, he's a name that should be at the top of the wishlist for the Phillies.
Miller is just 25 years old and is a hard-throwing closer. He has compiled a 1.96 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP, a 4.9 K/BB ratio, 14 saves, and just two blown saves. The closer would come with future contract control and would be exactly what Philadelphia needs to round out their bullpen.
1. Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox
Finally, the biggest name to keep an eye on will be Luis Robert Jr. The Phillies have been connected often to the 26-year-old outfielder. He would bring a huge bat to the lineup and massive potential for the future as well.
While he has only played in 31 games this season, the 2023 campaign offers a bigger sample size. He hit 38 home runs to go along with 80 RBI and had a slashline of .264/.315/.542. Robert could be the final missing piece that would take Philadelphia's offense to the next level.