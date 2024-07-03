6 Major Outlets Share Massive Take About the Philadelphia Phillies
With the month of July underway, Major League Baseball is closing in on the All-Star game. At the halfway point of the season, the Philadelphia Phillies are, by record, the best team in baseball.
At the beginning of the year, the Phillies were expected to be good. However, they have blown the expectations out of the water and have proven themselves worthy of being called the best team in the league.
Everyone is in agreement about Philadelphia. No one will try to argue against what the Phillies have shown from the start of the season to now.
As shared by Phillies Tailgate on X, six major outlets have all agreed that Philadelphia is the best team in baseball. Those outlets are MLB, ESPN, FOX, USA Today, CBS Sports, and Sportsnaut.
All season long, the Phillies have shown off a great pitching staff. They have amazing starters in Ranger Suarez, Aaron Nola, and Zach Wheeler. As a team, they rank No. 1 in earned run average, No. 3 in strikeouts, and No. 2 in quality starts.
Offensively, however, Philadelphia has been elite. They rank No. 3 in batting average, No. 4 in RBI, are tied for No. 3 in hits, and are No. 4 in stolen bases.
Looking at those numbers, the dominance that they have shown is clear. It's easy to miss it during the games, but the numbers do not lie.
Even with some adversity due to injuries, the Phillies have found ways to overcome. They are currently playing without a few key players who have gone out recently.
Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Spencer Turnbull were all recently placed on the injured list. The team has continued winning and competing.
With the MLB trade deadline coming up later this month, Philadelphia could add talent to improve even more. They would be wise to go all-in on competing this year with where they currently stand.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors and hype about the Phillies over the next few weeks. The 2024 season has gone amazingly well and hopefully they can keep up their current pace throughout the rest of the year.