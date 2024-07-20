After Long Wait Philadelphia Phillies Active Star Catcher from IL
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking like one of the top World Series contenders in baseball. Not only are they playing like a top contender, they're about to get more help.
J.T. Realmuto has missed quite a bit of time after undergoing knee surgery. He hasn't played in a game since June 9th. However, he is back and ready to help the Phillies push for a championship.
According to an annoucement from Philadelphia, Realmuto has been activated off of the injured list and is ready to return to the field.
Realmuto has played in 51 games for the Phillies this season, batting .261/.309/.411 to go along with seven home runs and 20 RBI.
Throughout the course of the MLB season thus far, Philadelphia has had an elite offense. Adding Realmuto back into the mix will make them even more dangerous.
Not only are the Phillies getting their star catcher back on the field, the MLB trade deadline is coming up in just 10 days.
There are a lot of reasons to be excited with the second half of the season underway. Bringing Realmuto back to the lineup and potentially adding more talent at the deadline are two of those reasons.
It will be interesting to see what the next week and a half have in store for Philadelphia. Realmuto's return is a huge bonus for the Phillies and hopefully his addition can take the offense to an even higher level of production.
All things are setting up nicely for Philadelphia to make a serious run at a championship this season.