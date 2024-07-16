Are Philadelphia Phillies Making a Mistake Not Pursuing This Trade Target?
The 2024 MLB season has been flying by and teams are now enjoying the All-Star break. While the break has arrived, the Philadelphia Phillies are gearing up for what could be a very busy next couple of weeks.
With the MLB trade deadline coming up at the end of the month, the Phillies are widely expected to be one of the busiest teams in discussions.
Right now, Philadelphia has been linked to bullpen help and potentially acquiring an outfielder as well. Specifically, reports have stated that they want to acquire a right-handed outfielder.
Plenty of players have been linked as potential outfield trade candidates for the Phillies. Among those names are Luis Robert Jr., Brent Rooker, and Jazz Chisholm.
While all of those players would be good additions, Chisholm should be the player that Philadelphia pursues.
At 26 years old, he checks almost all of the boxes that they are looking to acquire.
He may bat left-handed, but he has two years left on his contract and would be a long-term fixture of the lineup. Chisholm would also bring elite speed on the bases and in the outfield.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Miami Marlins, he has played in 93 games. He has hit .249/.321/.407 to go along with 12 home runs and 42 RBI. He has also swiped 18 bases on the year.
Since coming into the Major Leagues, Chisholm has shown flashes of a much more productive bat. If he's able to reach his full potential, he could be a superstar offensive producer. As he currently is, he's a quality bat that can make some things happen, but he's not elite.
Why should the Phillies pursue the young star over anyone else they've been connected to?
Honestly, he'll be much cheaper than what Philadelphia would have to give up to get Robert. His age and the fact that he has two more years after 2024 makes him a much better option than Rooker.
All reports have stated that Chisholm is extremely likely to be traded before the deadline. He would fit what the Phillies need, even though he's not a right-handed hitter.
Recent information has been released that Philadelphia has zero interest in the one-time All-Star, so it's unlikely they will actually pursue this addition, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't inquire about what it would take to land him.