Bold Philadelphia Phillies Predictions for Second Half of 2024 Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have been a fun team to watch this season. Throughout the entire season to this point, they have looked the part of a legitimate World Series contender.
Despite quite a few different injury issues throwing adversity at the Phillies, they have been able to keep winning. Great teams find ways to win no matter what they go through. Philadelphia is showing that they can do just that.
So far this season, the Phillies have had quite a few players looking like potential award contenders. Bryce Harper is a top-notch contender for the NL MVP award and both Ranger Suarez and Zack Wheeler are NL Cy Young award candidates.
At 61-33, Philadelphia is currently the best team in baseball. There have been no signs of slowing down.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at some bold predictions for the second half of the 2024 MLB season.
The Phillies End Up Having the NL MVP and Cy Young Winners
While there are currently candidates in place for both major awards, Philadelphia will end up seeing their stars win both of them.
Harper will ultimately win the NL MVP award. Suarez will take the Cy Young award. Behind those massive performances from two of their biggest stars, the Phillies are going to be in great shape down the stretch of the regular season.
Philadelphia Wins the NL East Division with Ease
Next up, the Phillies will take care of business in the National League East. That may not be a massive bold prediction, as they are already 8.5 games up on the Atlanta Braves in the division race.
However, the gap that Philadelphia will win the division race by will be bold. They'll end up winning the division by at least 16 games.
A Deep Playoff Run Will Lead the Phillies to the World Series
Finally, the ultimate goal for Philadelphia this season is winning a championship. Nothing short of that goal will make their season a success for them.
The team will remain on fire throughout the second half of the season and into the playoffs. Behind their hot play, they will make a run to the World Series. Whether or not they will finish off the season with a championship is not being predicted right now, but they'll have the chance to do so.