Bryce Harper Rocks Incredible Cowboy Hat and Alligator Boots on ASG Red Carpet
Philadelphia Phillies superstar first baseman Bryce Harper has been putting together a legitimate MVP-caliber season in 2024. Now that the season has reached the All-Star break, he is living his best life enjoying the festivities.
In a video that has started going viral, Harper is seen walking the red carpet in an incredible cowboy hat and alligator boots.
Check out the video to see the amazing style that Harper is bring to the All-Star game.
Needless to say, Harper nailed it with out red carpet outfit.
While he is turning heads on the red carpet, Harper has been doing the same on the field throughout the 2024 season.
In the 81 games he has played, he has hit .301/.403/.579 to go along with 21 home runs and 61 RBI. On many lists, he's a top-five MVP candidate right now.
Behind his leadership, the Phillies have been able to achieve a 62-34 record at the "half-way" mark of the season. They are 8.5 games up on the Atlanta Braves in the National League East division race and are a top-notch World Series contender.
With the All-Star game being played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Harper dressed for the occasion. This is an all-time great outfit coordinated perfectly with the location and event.
Harper is already winning big, setting himself up for a massive second half of the season.