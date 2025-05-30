Bryce Harper Showcases Acting Skills in 'How To Train Your Dragon' Movie Trailer
In the latest promotional trailer for the upcoming, live action release of "How To Train Your Dragon," a familiar Philadelphia Phillies superstar is getting some swings in against the elusive and toothless dragon.
Bryce Harper is showing off his acting skills and his killer swing in a clever commercial for the upcoming summer movie.
In the commercial, Harper claims his new trainer, a dragon, is the reason behind his "fire" hits.
Harper is even seen working with a movie-inspired bat, customized with blue lightning details and the green eyes of Toothless.
Harper has not been known to shy away from promotional opportunities, creating some good press for himself and the team during his Phillies tenure.
Currently sitting atop in the NL East division and with the best record in the National League, Philadelphia is looking to make another postseason run this year with their sights set on winning that elusive World Series championship.
During this campaign, Harper has .267/.375/.450 slash line, something he hopes will continue to improve after he got hot in recent weeks following his slow start.
Unfortunately, he has been out of action following getting plunked on the elbow in the Phillies series against the Atlanta Braves, so hopefully this commercial isn't the only time fans will get to see him swing during the summer.
Philadelphia began their series against the Milwaukee Brewers to close out the month of May on Friday, and while the fan base likely enjoys seeing the superstar on a promotional commercial for "How To Train Your Dragon," they would love to see him back on the field at Citizens Bank Park.