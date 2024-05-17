Chase Utley Makes Bold Prediction For Philadelphia Phillies
It's been 16 years since the Philadelphia Phillies last won the World Series, which might as well be an eternity for Phillies fans. Their team has come close recently, losing the 2022 Fall Classic to the Houston Astros and dropping Game 7 of last year's NLCS to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but they haven't been able to get over the hump.
Fortunately, that could be about to change this year.
Philadelphia has some battle scars from the last two Octobers and is playing like a team on a mission, showing remarkable tenacity and urgency. The Phillies have roared out to one of their best starts in franchise history, taking an early lead in the NL East.
Former Philadelphia second baseman Chase Utley, who played for the city's last World Series champion in 2008, likes what he's seeing from the 2024 Phillies so far.
October is still a long way away, but he thinks they'll make it back to the Fall Classic.
Utley spent the first 13 seasons of his 16-year MLB career with Philadelphia from 2003 until he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. Along the way, he helped the Phillies win five straight division titles from 2007 to 2011, including back-to-back NL pennants and a World Series title.
After getting swept by the Colorado Rockies in the 2007 NLDS, Philadelphia bounced back to win it all in 2008, taking home the club's first championship since 1980. Like the current Phillies, Utley's crew was loaded with star players in the prime of their careers who were ready to win.
Utley knows what it takes to win a ring and understands that championship teams aren't built overnight. Oftentimes, a team needs to learn how to overcome failure and obstacles together before it can succeed.
Now 45, Utley thinks the Phillies have that mentality and are finally ready to win.
After making deep playoff runs the last two years, they should be comfortable on the big stage and hungry to finish the job. They have the experience, the drive and the talent, which will make them very difficult to stop come October.