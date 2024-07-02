Could Philadelphia Phillies Pursue Two-Time All-Star as Platoon Bat?
After picking up injuries to Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber to put them on the sidelines alongside J.T. Realmuto, the Philadelphia Phillies are hoping they can get to the All-Star break in the next two weeks still maintaining a strong lead in the NL East division.
There's still plenty of talent on this roster to sustain this newfound issue, and it will give the coaching staff and front office an idea about who they might want to use going forward in the playoffs.
Plenty of players have been given opportunities to showcase what they can bring to the table throughout the year, and ahead of the trade deadline taking place on July 30, some decisions will need to be made about who this team wants having pressure at-bats during the postseason.
Whit Merrifield was brought in to be that guy. Edmundo Sosa, Kody Clemens, David Dahl and Cristian Pache are others who have been used at their respective positions to give the starters time off or during pinch-hit situations.
There has been some good moments, but also others that have left much to be desired.
As the Phillies solidify their plans on who they might target around the deadline, there's a chance they might turn their attention to two-time All-Star Bo Bichette.
Levi Weaver of The Athletic thinks the Toronto Blue Jays are eventually going to become sellers and believes the shortstop "might be a more logical departure" than their superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Multiple teams like the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have been seen as suitors, although there has been no report of deals being offered.
Making a move for Bichette is an aggressive move that Dave Dombrowski might look to make.
The 26-year-old not only gives them another option across the infield, but he brings a huge ceiling with his bat that would boost the profile of Philadelphia's offense even further.
What they would have to decide is who Bichette would replace.
Merrifield seems like the obvious candidate based on how poorly he's performed on offense this year with a slash line of .188/.277/.283, three homers, and nine RBI. Even though they brought him in this offseason to become their super utilityman, it's been hard to use him because of his poor offense.
Cutting ties with the veteran might be a way to maximize Bichette on this roster.
However, Bichette is also under contract until 2026, so keeping someone with his potential on the bench to backup Trea Turner might be overkill when considering what it might cost to acquire him.
Sosa has done a good job filling in this season and they might view him as someone who can continue to be an impact platoon batter.
Still, the prospect of landing some like Bichette to help the Phillies win a World Series is certainly tantalizing, and might be something the aggressive Dombrowski looks to do before July 30.