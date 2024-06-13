Could Philadelphia Phillies Target Recently Demoted New York Mets Catcher?
The Philadelphia Phillies enjoyed a clean bill of health in Spring Training and the early part of this season, something they were not afforded last year.
That really got them out of the blocks slow, one of the main reasons why there were completely out of the division race before it seemingly started in 2023.
Being able to have their full roster littered with star players, the Phillies showed how good of a team they are this season, dominating seemingly everyone in their path as they look like they will cruise to an NL East title and could own the top seed in the playoffs.
However, the injury bug they avoided early has now come back to bite them.
Trea Turner has been out an extended period of time with his hamstring strain. He initially said he expected to be on the shelf for roughly six weeks, which would have put him back with the team for their London Series that took place this past weekend.
That did not happen, but it seems like the superstar is close to returning.
While he was out, Brandon Marsh joined him with a hamstring strain of his own, putting some pressure on an outfield unit who has struggled at different portions throughout the season.
Maybe their most important injury, though, was announced prior to Philadelphia's series against the Boston Red Sox.
J.T. Realmuto underwent knee surgery, something that will sideline him for some time. There was positivity about him returning to the field sooner than initially expected, but this will no doubt hurt the Phillies until he's back behind the plate.
Loveable backup Garrett Stubbs is going to get the work when facing right-handed pitchers and newly promoted Rafael Marchan will be in there against lefties.
How this all works out will be seen as Realmuto misses roughly a month.
If things start getting ugly, Lior Lampert of FanSided thinks the Phillies could target a catcher who was recently designated for assignment by their rival New York Mets.
After activating and reinstating Francisco Alvarez, the Mets DFA'd Tomas Nido in a corresponding move, meaning they have one week to trade the veteran or let him pass through waivers.
"However, the Mets may have inadvertently gifted the Phillies something they desperately need at this juncture in the campaign -- another catcher ... Could Philadelphia target [Nido]? ... Nido presents them with another possibility to explore as they try to navigate through the absence of a vital contributor."
This would be an interesting addition for the short term.
Marchan could look completely overwhelmed and cause the Phillies to send the 25-year-old back down to the minors and bring in the veteran as a cheap stopgap option.
However, Philadelphia might not want to spend assets to add someone who will only be there for a month.
If Nido clears waivers, then that's a different conversation, but if the Phillies have to pull off a trade to get this done, that seems like a waste of resources.