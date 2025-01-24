Could Philadelphia Phillies Be Team With 'Serious' Offer Extended to Alex Bregman?
It's largely expected the Philadelphia Phillies are done making moves this offseason.
Despite coming into the winter with the notion that Dave Dombrowski would overhaul this roster, nothing remotely close to that has occurred with the front office opting to make some low-risk, high-reward signings to fill out the margins of this team.
Even the player who seemed destined to be traded, Alec Bohm, is still part of the Phillies despite generating tons of interest from teams around the league.
Philadelphia seems poised to sit back and let the rest of the offseason pass until they report for Spring Training.
Of course, that's what many people also expected to happen in the past before they shockingly landed some of the biggest names in the sport.
Could that happen this time around with Alex Bregman?
According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, the star third baseman has "serious offers" on the table from at least two teams around the league.
It's hard to put anything past Dombrowski when he was a team he feels can win the World Series. But with a roster that is essentially maxed out from a financial perspective and Bregman looking for something in the $200 million range, it's hard to imagine something gets done here.
Although, if it does, the Phillies would have accomplished the hard part first.
With Bregman in place to take over third base, they could trade Bohm and not worry about getting back the monster haul they were initially wanting out of fear they were moving on from an ascending player coming off his first All-Star selection.
Acquiring a top-notch reliever and some additional prospects would be a good return.
This thought is likely a pipedream, though.
Philadelphia seems content on taking their current roster into the spring and letting things play out during the first half of the season to make some assessments about what they need before the trade deadline.
There's certainly enough already in place for them to compete for a World Series title, but after the winter the Los Angeles Dodgers just had, it's hard to imagine they can win it.
Bregman would certainly change how the Phillies are viewed.
But, despite the magic that Dombrowski has pulled off in the past, this seems a bit too farfetched even for him.