Could Phillies Consider Pursuing This Star Outfielder in Free Agency?
The Philadelphia Phillies are still one of the top potential World Series contenders in the National League entering the final stretch of the regular season. While they have shown some holes in their armor, the talent is still there for them to make a special postseason run.
Even though the team's attention is fully on winning a championship this year, the front office is likely already game-planning how to attack the offseason in order to compete next year as well.
Many expect the Phillies to be aggressive during the offseason. They have even started trending towards being a potential suitor for superstar outfielder Juan Soto.
However, if they opt to pursue an upgrade in the outfield, but don't want to spend the big money for Soto, another option could be a name to consider.
Anthony Santander, the star outfielder for the Baltimore Orioles, is set to hit the open free agency market. He could end up being a perfect target for Philadelphia.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far with the Orioles, Santander has played in 119 games heading into Sunday's action. He has hit 36 home runs to go along with 80 RBI, while batting .240/.308/.527.
Those numbers would help take the Phillies' offense to the next level.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, it was widely reported that Philadelphia was searching for an impact bat in the outfield. They had been connected to names like Luis Robert Jr. and Brent Rooker.
Neither of those players ended up being acquired. Instead, the Phillies opted to pull off a trade with Baltimore for Austin Hays.
Hays has played in 10 games since the trade, batting .263/.282/.395 to go along with a home run and four RBI. Unfortunately, he went out with an injury soon after being acquired.
There is a chance that Philadelphia may not want to spend huge money on an outfield bat. They may opt to use that money elsewhere. However, if they do want to pursue one, Santander could be an attainable target.
All of that being said, it's going to be interesting to see what the offseason has in store for the Phillies. They appear to have a chance at a long-term championship window.
With the right moves in the offseason, they can be right back in the thick of the World Series chase in 2025.