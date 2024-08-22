Current Philadelphia Phillies Stars Featured on Pitching Mount Rushmore
The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball throughout the 2024 season. A big reason for that has been their one-two punch at the top of their starting rotation; Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.
They have been stalwarts at the top of the rotation for years. Wheeler is in his fifth season with the team and Nola has been with only the Phillies since making his debut in 2015. The duo continues to perform at a high level and will be relied upon for years to come.
That expected longevity is part of the reason they have landed on the Philadelphia Mount Rushmore for starting pitchers. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report put together a top-four for each team in the majors since 1990 and both of the current stars made the cut.
Nola came in at No. 3 on the list and has been extremely consistent for the Phillies for a decade. He could receive Cy Young consideration for the fourth time in his career and remains a reliable source of production.
Wheeler is also in line for Cy Young votes in 2024. He has been stellar, getting named to his second All-Star team. 12-6 with a 2.73 ERA in 154.2 innings with 170 strikeouts, Wheeler has shown no signs of slowing down.
However, he barely made the cut for the team’s Mount Rushmore. Right on his tail were Cliff Lee and Roy Halladay. Both had accolades warranting a spot on the team. But, Miller believes that Wheeler’s current form, and the fact he is under contract through 2027, will provide cement his status in the top four.
Who is joining the dynamic duo? Coming in at No. 2 on the list is Curt Schilling. He spent the longest portion of his career in Philadelphia, highlighted by three straight All-Star appearances in 1997, 1998 and 1999.
His 38.5 WAR with the Phillies is just behind the No. 1 player on the list. Cole Hamels. Hamels was with the franchise for a decade, highlighted by a truly dominant stretch Miller highlighted.
“Hamels had a great run from 2007-14, earning Cy Young votes four times and tossing five consecutive quality starts in October 2008 en route to a World Series ring,” wrote Miller.
If the statistics weren’t enough, that World Series ring is what sets Hamels apart from the other pitchers on the list. He was the World Series MVP and NLCS MVP during that run in 2008.
If Nola can help lead Philadelphia back to a World Series, that No. 1 spot could become his. His 36.2 WAR isn’t far off from the 40.6 that Hamels produced.