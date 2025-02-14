Dave Dombrowski Reveals Exciting Plan for Philadelphia Phillies' Top Prospect
Spring training is underway for the Philadelphia Phillies, who have big goals for 2025 after winning the NL East last year.
One of those objectives involves bringing up top pitching prospect Andrew Painter for his MLB debut.
In a different timeline, that would have happened already. However, Painter underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2023, costing him the rest of 2023 and most of 2024.
While Painter's injury delayed his development by over a year, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is still hopeful the 21-year-old right-hander can make his highly anticipated debut at some point this season.
At spring training this week, Dombrowski told reporters that Philadelphia is still targeting the summer for Painter's debut, potentially between June and August depending on his rehab progress and minor league performance.
"That's when I think we'll turn him loose more," Dombrowski said, "because if you look at the innings limitation, we want to end up building him up and not burning him too early in the year."
Regardless of when he comes up or whether he starts or relieves right off the bat, Painter could provide a nice midseason boost to the Phillies' pitching staff.
According to MLB Pipeline, Painter ranks as Philadelphia's No. 1 prospect and the No. 8 prospect in MLB.
A first-round draft pick out of high school in 2021, Painter has already shown enormous potential. He immediately won Phillies' Minor League Player of the Year in 2022, going 6-2 with a 1.56 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings.
Unfortunately, his procedure wiped out his 2023 and 2024 campaigns, preventing him from potentially debuting either season.
Regardless, Painter should finally get his first taste of the Major Leagues this year as long as his elbow holds up. If he lives up to the hype and performs as expected, he could be a major boon to Philadelphia's aging roster when the team really needs him -- down the stretch and in the playoffs.