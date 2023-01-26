Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed former Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher to Minor League deal.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed relief pitcher Jeurys Familia to a Minor League deal, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

The deal includes an invitation to spring training.

Multiple reports stated that Familia would earn $1.5 million with a chance to make another $500,000 in performance bonuses if he were to play for the Diamondbacks.

Familia compiled a 1-1 record and 6.09 ERA in 34 innings with the Philadelphia Phillies last season. Familia allowed six home runs and walked 15 batters.

Familia also pitched for the Boston Red Sox in 2022.

