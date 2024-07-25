Dodgers Reportedly Interested in Perfect Philadelphia Phillies Trade Target
The Philadelphia Phillies are figuring out who exactly they are going to pursue ahead of the upcoming trade deadline on July 30.
It's long been rumored they are searching for another outfield bat and bullpen help, but outside of vast speculation, there has really only been a couple names revealed about who they might actually be interested in acquiring.
Then, there was a report that indicated the Phillies might even be considering starting pitching options, something that was not expected just a few days ago.
All of this seems to suggest that Philadelphia will be one of the busiest teams before the deadline.
But, they're not the only ones looking for upgrades, and with so many teams in contention for the playoffs right now, that is going to drive up the price on any player who becomes available.
One organization who will be active is the Los Angeles Dodgers, and according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, they could be looking at one of the Phillies' ideal trade candidates to bring another bat into the mix for their postseason push.
"The Dodgers are in on [Randy] Arozarena. He would be a great fit there," he says a source told him.
It was reported that the Tampa Bay Rays will be open to hearing trade proposals that center around many of their top players, including the star outfielder who was the ALCS MVP in 2020 and AL Rookie of the Year in 2021.
Despite a down season where he is slashing .213/.319/.398 with 15 homers, 36 RBI and an OPS+ of 103 through his 99 games, there is no doubt that he would be a major asset for any contending team if they were able to acquire him.
Philadelphia has been seen as a potential suitor.
They continue to search for an additional outfield bat, someone who can play in the corners and at center field when needed. Having him in the mix to rotate among Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas would vastly improve the profile of that unit.
The Dodgers are expected to be aggressive during their "all in" year, so they are certainly a team to keep an eye on regarding putting together a package that would land the Rays' star outfielder.