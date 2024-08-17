Does Red-Hot Philadelphia Phillies Youngster Deserve Everyday Role?
Since Johan Rojas debuted for the Philadelphia Phillies last year, his career has been one heck of a rollercoaster ride.
Rojas shined as a rookie last season, giving the Phillies a major spark with his .302/.342/.430 batting line and 14 stolen bases in 59 games. However, he completely fell apart in the postseason, batting just .093/.114/.163 with 15 strikeouts and one walk in 13 playoff games.
All offseason, Philadelphia fans wondered whether Rojas would be able to hold his own at the plate or continue to be exposed in 2024. After he struggled in spring training and got off to a terrible start (.550 OPS through July 4), they seemed to have their answer. Rojas gradually lost playing time to Brandon Marsh as Rob Thomson lost faith in the youngster,
To his credit, the 24-year-old didn't give up. He's continued to evolve and mature as a hitter, forcing his way back into the fold with his recent hot streak. Since the beginning of August, Rojas is batting a robust .333/.400/.407 with two steals and nearly as many walks (three) as strikeouts (four).
With his speed, defense and sudden offensive resurgence, many fans who criticized Rojas all season are now the same ones clamoring for him to be in the starting lineup on a more regular basis. Rojas still has work to do and room for improvement after roughly 150 career games, but he's getting there.
Rojas doesn't have much power or plate discipline, but his ability to put the ball in play and affect the game with his legs makes him a viable No. 9 hitter. He's also had a positive impact whenever he's been in the starting lineup, as the Phillies are 48-31 (.608) when he starts and 23-19 (.548) when he doesn't. They're also 39-11 (.780) when he scores a run.
It's hard to argue with those numbers. Rojas' performance has improved lately as he's received more playing time, He deserves steady at-bats until further notice, especially on a veteran roster that lacks youth and speed.
And if it doesn't work out, Philadelphia can start preparing to replace him next year