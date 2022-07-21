Three DSL Phillies Named All-Stars

Skip to main content
Three DSL Philadelphia Phillies Named All-Stars

Three DSL Philadelphia Phillies Named All-Stars

Three members of the DSL Philadelphia Phillies were named to the All-Star team.

Philadelphia Phillies' Dominican Summer League (DSL) manager Nerluis Martinez, and prospects Jesus Querales and Jorge Garcia were named to the DSL All-Star team.

Querales is a 19-year-old righty out of Venezuela. As a member of DSL Phillies Red in 2022, he's pitched to an impressive 0.66 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings pitched. He was signed by the Phillies in July 2019.

Garcia, an 18-year-old left fielder from Panama, has been tearing it up with DSL Phillies White this season. He's batted .341 alongside an .875 OPS with a home run and 21 RBI across 91 at-bats. He was signed by the Phillies in February 2021. 

Martinez, just 26-years-old, was a catcher within Philadelphia's system who was released in 2021 and was eventually named manager of the DSL Red Phillies. He's been named an All-Star for his managing efforts this year, that includes a 20-12 record.

DSL Phillies White also managed a solid record at 20-11.

