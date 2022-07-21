Three DSL Phillies Named All-Stars

Three DSL Philadelphia Phillies Named All-Stars
Philadelphia Phillies' Dominican Summer League (DSL) manager Nerluis Martinez, and prospects Jesus Querales and Jorge Garcia were named to the DSL All-Star team.
Querales is a 19-year-old righty out of Venezuela. As a member of DSL Phillies Red in 2022, he's pitched to an impressive 0.66 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings pitched. He was signed by the Phillies in July 2019.
Garcia, an 18-year-old left fielder from Panama, has been tearing it up with DSL Phillies White this season. He's batted .341 alongside an .875 OPS with a home run and 21 RBI across 91 at-bats. He was signed by the Phillies in February 2021.
Martinez, just 26-years-old, was a catcher within Philadelphia's system who was released in 2021 and was eventually named manager of the DSL Red Phillies. He's been named an All-Star for his managing efforts this year, that includes a 20-12 record.
DSL Phillies White also managed a solid record at 20-11.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!