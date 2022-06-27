FOCO Releases Phillies' Bryce Harper Silver Slugger Bobblehead

This past weekend was a tough one for Philadelphia Phillies fans.

In Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres, reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper was hit on the hand by a pitch, resulting in a fractured left thumb.

Harper, who was perhaps on his way to a second consecutive MVP Award, is now sidelined for an unspecified amount of time. Some other Phillies sluggers will now have to step it up in his place if they hope to end their postseason drought in 2022.

But, that doesn't mean you can't still celebrate Harper's stunning 2021 MLB season and All Star-caliber first half of 2022.

FOCO just released this exclusive Bryce Harper Silver Slugger bobblehead. The bobblehead features Bryce in an action pose atop a thematic silver slugger base. He holds a silver bat while his name is displayed in front. The bobblehead will be numbered out of 322 units, will retail for $65, and stand at 8 inches tall.

You can purchase the bobblehead here.

Wishing Bryce a speedy recovery and healthy return to the field soon. Philadelphia fans miss him already, but let's go Phillies! Win for Bryce!

