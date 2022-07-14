FOCO Releases Exclusive Phillies 'Bobbles On Parade' Bobblehead

Skip to main content
FOCO Releases Exclusive Philadelphia Phillies 'Bobbles On Parade' Bobblehead

FOCO has just released a fantastic collection of 'Bobbles on Parade' for the All-Star game.

FOCO is once again on top of their game as they released a set of bobbleheads for every Major League team Thursday morning at 11:00am EST. It can be purchased here from FOCO and will retail for $60.

The bobblehead features a generic player model standing in an action pose with commemorative 2022 All-Star game logos on various parts of the statuette. The base is Hollywood themed since the All Star game is in LA, so the player stands atop a movie reel while there is a billboard of the 2022 All-Star Game behind them.

This figure would be a great addition to any collection already featuring 2022 Philadelphia Phillies' All-Stars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

The figurine stands at eight inches tall and is limited to just 322 units. So don't wait on this limited time offer.

Don't miss out! Here is the link to FOCO's website on which it can be purchased. 

