FOCO Releases Exclusive Phanatic and Schwarber Bighead

FOCO is at it again, they've launched a brand new series of Philadelphia Phillies bobbleheads. These 'Bigheads' feature the Phillie Phanatic and All-Star Kyle Schwarber. They can be purchased here from FOCO and will retail for just $55.

These 'Bigheads', made exclusively by FOCO, are similar to their usual line of bobbleheads, but as the name implies, the heads are bigger. The Phillies are one of the first teams featured in this brand new line, but FOCO will be adding players and mascots from all different teams and leagues as the year goes on.

These items are highly collectable. Standing at 10 inches tall, there will be 222 Schwarber units, but only 72 Phanatic units.

FOCO's Phillie Phanatic 'Bighead'

The Bigheads feature the players and mascots in action poses atop a thematic team base. Their names are displayed in front.

FOCO's Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Schwarber 'Bighead'

This items are a must have for any Phillies fan, very few will have the chance to add these to their collection.

So don't miss out before they're all gone! Here you can find the link to FOCO's website and their collection of Phillies' 'Bigheads'.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!