FOCO Releases Thanksgiving Day Parade Themed Phanatic Bobblehead Float

FOCO has launched a new collection of Thanksgiving Day Parade themed bobbleheads with one featuring the Philadelphia Phillies' own Phillie Phanatic.
FOCO has released a brand new collection of bobbleheads, and one features the Philadelphia Phillies own Phillie Phanatic!

Their newest collection of Thanksgiving Day Parade themed bobbleheads displays the Phillie Phanatic floating above Philadelphia with the city backdrop on the backboard.

This is a unique opportunity for any collector. The figure will retail for $80 and stand at seven inches tall. Only 222 units will be minted so make sure to get yours while supplies last.

The units are already built and ready to ship, so you need not worry about long waiting periods. Once you place an order, the item will be mailed immediately.

If you need a way to continue celebrating the Phillies National League pennant winning season, look no further than FOCO's brand new line up of bobbleheads.

Click here to place your order now!

FOCO's Thanksgiving Day Parade Themed bobbleheads are ready for order now!

