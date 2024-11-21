Former MLB Exec Believes Phillies Have 'Legitimate Chance' To Sign Yankees Star
The Philadelphia Phillies, despite winning 95 games during the 2024 MLB regular season, are looking to make some splashes this winter.
It is hard to blame the front office for wanting to shake things up after their struggles in the playoffs.
Despite having legitimate World Series aspirations, they were defeated in the NLDS by the New York Mets in four games.
Their offense could not come up with timely hits, while their bullpen, which was a strength throughout the year, imploded at the worst time.
As a result, Dave Dombrowski is evaluating everything on the roster.
Some major changes could be on the horizon, as they are already shopping All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm on the trade market.
What could be the motivation to trade one of the younger pieces from their aging core?
According to a bombshell report, the team has grown a bit weary on the immaturity and attitude of the rising star, and they could look to bring in a more stable personality.
The team has been linked to Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, who is the best third baseman available in free agency.
But, the crown jewel of the offseason is New York Yankees star outfielder Juan Soto.
Despite already having a record-setting salary number, Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes Philadelphia is a real threat to sign him.
In a recent piece, the former MLB executive ranked potential free agency suitors for the talented right fielder. The Phillies came in at No. 4, with the Mets at No. 1, Yankees at No. 2 and Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 3.
“Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has a track record of signing star players. It’s always been a key part of his formula and how he’s won wherever he’s gone. I believe he has one more future Hall of Famer on his mind: Soto. J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber’s combined $44 million comes off the Phillies’ books after 2025; Nick Castellanos’ $20 million per year comes off after 2026. There is a pathway to make a Soto deal work financially by backloading the first couple of years of a 12- to 15-year contract. And, Phillies ownership — with Dombrowski and before he arrived — has shown it will play in the deep end of free agency and dish out record deals.”
Adding Soto to their core would be huge for Philadelphia for several reasons.
Not only is he one of the most talented hitters in the world, he isn’t even at his prime yet.
He turned 26 years old in October, meaning he could certainly be the face of the franchise for years to come once the current core, which features several players already in their 30s, moves on.
Another thing the Phillies offer him is familiarity and comfort.
While he hasn’t played for the franchise in his career, several former teammates and coaches are currently in Philadelphia, including Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and hitting coach Kevin Long.