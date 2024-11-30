Former MLB Exec Thinks Philadelphia Phillies 'Make the Most Sense' for Superstar
Whether the Philadelphia Phillies like it or not, they are in an arms race this winter.
After putting together their best regular season since 2011 following their disappointing elimination in the NLCS a year ago, the disheartening loss in the NLDS against the New York Mets was a signal that this roster is much further away than initially expected.
And with the age of their stars only going up, there is real pressure on the front office this offseason.
How can they overhaul this unit to help them win right now?
It seems like shipping Alec Bohm out of town has become their top priority with them putting him on the trade block and fielding some calls from teams around the league who have interest.
The Phillies have reportedly grown tired of his immaturity and poor attitude, so despite the former third overall draft pick coming off an All-Star selection for the first time in his career, there is a real chance he's playing for a different team next year and beyond.
If they do move Bohm, Philadelphia has to find a replacement.
Alex Bregman is seen as someone who could be that solution, and with the Phillies reportedly interested in the two-time World Series champion, former MLB executive Jim Bowden of The Athletic thinks the confines of Citizens Bank Park would be a perfect fit for him.
"If he were to leave Houston, the two spots that make the most sense to me are Boston and Philadelphia because of the dimensions of their home ballparks," he stated.
Bowden also said he believes Bregman "wants to return" to the Houston Astros, but that is going to cost a hefty price tag which that organization hasn't been willing to shell out in the past.
While the superstar third baseman is seen as a logical fit by everyone around Major League Baseball, there's also a chance Philadelphia misses out on signing him if they aren't able to move Bohm before Bregman makes his free agency decision.
The Winter Meetings are going to be huge for the Phillies.
So far, there has been just one notable signing when Blake Snell inked his deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, meaning there are still plenty of targets remaining who could come in and boost this roster.
Philadelphia has to be aggressive, and with Bregman being a perfect for their ballpark and clubhouse, he should be someone they seriously go after.