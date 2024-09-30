Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star and MLB Legend, Passes Away at 83
Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star and Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose has died at the age of 83, according to TMZ.
Rose reportedly passed away at his home in Las Vegas, and his agent, Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports, said, "The family is asking for privacy at this time."
A 17-time All-Star, Rose was better known for his career with the Cincinnati Reds, however, he spent five years with the Phillies, earning All-Star nods in four of them.
He slashed .291/.365/.361 with just 151 strikeouts in 3,232 at-bats during his time in Philadelphia.
Rose, a three-time World Series champion, Rookie of the Year Award winner, MVP Award winner, and a member of the 4,000 hit club, isn't in the Hall of Fame. He was banned from Major League Baseball by former commissioner Bart Giamatti in 1989 after the league believed he bet on baseball.
Rose denied the allegations that he wagered on baseball for about the next 15 years, but then admitted to it in the mid-2000s.
Better known as "Charlie Hustle," the Ohio native was the perfect example of a ball player. From his famous head-first slide to his toughness on the diamond, Rose did everything he could to help his team win.
While he had controversy throughout his career, it doesn't change the fact that he's one of the best players in Major League Baseball history.
After his unfortunate passing, it'll be interesting to see if he earns a spot in Cooperstown.
As a player, there's no debating that he deserves it.