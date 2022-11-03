Lidge to Throw Out First Pitch to Ruiz for World Series Game 5

Former Philadelphia Phillies (and Houston Astros) closer Brad Lidge knows a thing or two about pressure.

After all, he was tasked with closing out a whole lot of close games in 2008. Miraculously, he secured a perfect season by going 41-for-41 in save opportunities in the regular season and 7-for-7 in the postseason.

His seventh and final save of the postseason came in Game 5 of the 2008 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. He entered the game with a one-run lead, and closed out the game by getting pinch-hitter Eric Hinske swinging with a runner on first base.

The pressure will once again be on on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park for World Series Game 5, where the Phillies need to bounce back after being no-hit by Cristian Javier and the Astros in Game 4.

Lidge will throw out the first pitch to former Phillies' catcher Carlos Ruiz. The pitcher-catcher duo who clinched the franchise's second World Series 14 years ago will aim to get the Philadelphia crowd back into it and cheer their team on to a Game 5 victory.

Between that, and the Phillies donning the powder blue uniforms, can the vibes be restored on Thursday?

