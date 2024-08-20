Former Philadelphia Phillies Closer DFA'd by Chicago Cubs Amid Struggles
The Philadelphia Phillies lost Hector Neris after the 2021 season, but prior to that, the right-hander was a huge piece to the team. He ended up with the Houston Astros, where he beat the Phillies in the 2022 World Series.
Neris was one of the most sought-after relief pitchers on the market this offseason, landing a one-year, $9 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. Philadelphia had some interest in a reunion, and many others showed interest in the veteran, who was coming off a career year.
However, Neris didn't pitch how he was expected to. He was DFA'd by the Cubs, Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported on Monday, and has already cleared waivers.
His numbers have been down in comparison to prior campaigns, but it doesn't come as much of a surprise as it may seem. Chicago was banking heavily on him posting another career season, as he's typically a 3.50-plus ERA arm.
He posted a 1.71 ERA and struck out 77 hitters in 68 1/3 innings in 2023.
In 2024, he's posted a 3.89 ERA, 4.09 FIP, and 46 strikeouts in 44.0 innings. The Cubs have blown many saves due to him and others in the bullpen, part of why they're struggling in their pursuit of a postseason bid.
Neris will likely be picked up instantly by a contending team. The Phillies could make plenty of sense for him.
Philadelphia's bullpen added some arms during the deadline, but they can never have enough relief pitching heading into October.
Factor that in with him spending eight seasons in the city, and bringing in a familiar veteran makes even more sense. Given the situation, there wouldn't be much risk involved, and it has the chance to pay off in a big way. If they don't, there's a possibility that another contending National League team will.