Former Philadelphia Phillies Closer Gets Shockingly Designated for Assignment
This past offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies let Craig Kimbrel walk in free agency without the intent of bringing him back, opening themselves up to not having a true closer in their bullpen to start the year.
That decision wasn't met with a whole lot of displeasure, especially after the veteran reliever recorded a 6.00 ERA, two losses, and a blown save in the 2023 playoffs that largely made him a target of pointed criticism when the Phillies were eliminated in the National League Championship Series.
Kimbrel signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles that had a club option for the following season, joining another contending team where he was expected to be the shutdown closer coming out of their bullpen.
Well, his tenure there has also ended in an ugly fashion after Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Orioles have decided to designate him for assignment.
This comes after a prolonged stretch of struggles that has seen his ERA balloon to 10.59 in 18 outings following the All-Star break after he recorded a 2.80 ERA in his 39 appearances before the Midsummer Classic.
On the year, he has a 5.33 ERA and six blown saves that caused the Orioles manager to pull him from the closer role during the summer.
Kimbrel can now be claimed by another team off waivers if they are inclined to do so, but based on the way the right-hander has played, and the chunk of prorated money he would be owed, there might not be too many takers.
As for Philadelphia, there's no way they would be interested in a reunion after shoring up the backend up their bullpen at the trade deadline when acquiring star closer Carlos Estevez and Tanner Banks.
It will be interesting to see what happens to the former Phillie.
He's undoubtedly put together an incredible career with the fifth most saves in Major League Baseball history, but after two seasons where his production has largely fallen off a cliff, there might not be much left in the gas tank.