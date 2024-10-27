Former Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher and MLB Legend Passed Away at 63
The Philadelphia Phillies have been fortunate to have a few all-time greats on their roster, even if it was for a short time, a group that included Fernando Valenzuela.
Valenzuela, who spent one season with the Phillies in 1994, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 63.
A legend on and off the field, the passing of the former Philadelphia pitcher came as an unfortunate surprise.
Valenzuela pitched for the club in 1994, only appearing in eight games. He posted an impressive 3.00 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.
The Mexico native was best known for his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Spanning from his rookie campaign in 1980 to 1990, he posted a 3.31 ERA.
In that span, he also won a Cy Young Award.
Valenzuela added to his resume with six All-Star selections, a Rookie of the Year Award, a Gold Glove Award, and more.
He helped the Dodgers win a World Series in 1981, the only one he won during his career.
With Los Angeles in the World Series, they've honored him in multiple ways, including a No. 34 uniform patch.
"He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes," Stan Kasten, president and CEO of the Dodgers, said in a statement. "He galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomania season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Linda and his family."
Our thoughts are with his family during this time.