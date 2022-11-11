Four Phillies Nominated for 2022 All-MLB Team

The Philadelphia Phillies had an incredible season. They had ups, they had downs, they had a managerial change, and they had a World Series appearance. All pretty standard I'd say.

But throughout that journey multiple players stepped up and shined.

Kyle Schwarber led the National League in home runs.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto won a Gold Glove.

Aaron Nola dazzled with a franchise-record strikeout to walk ratio.

David Robertson helped solidify the bullpen down the stretch after being traded from the Chicago Cubs.

And Bryce Harper mashed the baseball so well, that without an injury that kept him out for two months of the season, he would have likely been in the MVP discussion for the second-straight season.

One thing all four men have in common is that they have all been nominated for the 2022 All-MLB team. It's an honor that recognizes the best all-around player at each position.

Every single one of these players deserves to be on the list. However, there is one notable name that is absent from this list and that is ace Zack Wheeler's.

Wheeler threw 153.0 innings this season to the tune of a 2.83 ERA with a 1.039 WHIP, absolutely dominant numbers. Yet, he was left off in favor of names like Gerrit Cole, who accumulated a 3.50 ERA, Kyle Wright, and even Yu Darvish.

That isn't to diminish what those players have done, but Wheeler was an absolute workhorse that always kept his club in position to win while pitching with absolute effectiveness.

Regardless, the All-MLB Teams will be announced on MLB Network on Dec. 5, during the Winter Meetings.

